Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Orsted’s diamond deal: £1.17bn sale of Hornsea 2 assets

The Danish energy giant has reached an agreement to sell its transmission assets for the Hornsea 2 wind farm to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 21 July 2023
Image: Ørsted

Danish energy company Orsted has finalised the sale of its transmission assets associated with the Hornsea 2 wind farm.

Located approximately 90 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, Hornsea 2 is a wind farm boasting 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW wind turbines.

With a total capacity of 1320MW, the project generates enough clean electricity to power over 1.4 million homes across the UK.

The assets, valued at $1.47 billion (£1.1bn), have been acquired by Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two (DTP), a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation and HICL Infrastructure.

This agreement comes after Ofgem‘s decision to select DTP as the preferred bidder for the offshore transmission license for Hornsea 2 in 2022.

The transmission assets involved in this sale include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation and the offshore substation.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast