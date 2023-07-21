Orsted’s diamond deal: £1.17bn sale of Hornsea 2 assets

Danish energy company Orsted has finalised the sale of its transmission assets associated with the Hornsea 2 wind farm.

Located approximately 90 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, Hornsea 2 is a wind farm boasting 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW wind turbines.

With a total capacity of 1320MW, the project generates enough clean electricity to power over 1.4 million homes across the UK.

The assets, valued at $1.47 billion (£1.1bn), have been acquired by Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two (DTP), a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation and HICL Infrastructure.

This agreement comes after Ofgem‘s decision to select DTP as the preferred bidder for the offshore transmission license for Hornsea 2 in 2022.

The transmission assets involved in this sale include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation and the offshore substation.