UK delays onshore wind ban review

The government has officially announced that the review of the onshore wind ban will not be published until the autumn.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, confirmed this decision in a recent statement.

Mr Gove explained that concerns have been raised regarding the lack of clarity on how to meet the test for community backing in cases where objections exist, even if the majority of the community supports the project.

To address these issues, the government recently conducted a consultation seeking input from stakeholders, experts, and the public on proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, particularly concerning onshore wind measures.

The consultation period concluded on 2 March 2023 and garnered significant support for advancing onshore wind developments, Mr Gove noted.

Greenpeace UK has expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the review process – it claims that the Conservative ban on onshore wind has negatively impacted the UK’s access to affordable and locally produced energy.

Greenpeace UK’s Policy Director Dr Doug Parr said: “Only two onshore wind turbines were built in England last year – over 500 in Germany. After promising to review this untenable policy by April, ministers have just decided to sit on it for a few more months.

“We can’t afford to waste any more time to unlock vital solutions that can cut both carbon emissions and energy bills. Instead of dithering, Rishi Sunak should hasten to fix his predecessors’ colossal mistake and give this country the clean, affordable energy it deserves.”