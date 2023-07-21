Birmingham tops UK’s energy demand for EV charging

Birmingham, with its estimated count of 1.1 million vehicles, has emerged as the leading city in the UK for energy demand related to electric vehicle (EV) charging.

That’s according to a recent report by RECHARGE UK, the EV arm of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA).

By 2030, EVs are projected to constitute about 80% of new car sales and 70% of new van sales, eventually reaching 100% for both categories by 2035.

This surge in EV adoption is anticipated to result in nearly 11 million EVs on UK roads by 2030, compared to the current 760,000.

To address the growing demand and ensure no areas are left behind in the transition to EVs, the report stresses the need for specific EV infrastructure solutions to resolve geographic disparities in chargepoint deployment.

The report calls for proactive planning and coordination by local authorities and National Grid to accommodate future charging demand.

Furthermore, the study highlights the importance of adopting multiple chargepoint types in safe and accessible locations.