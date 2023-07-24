Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK unleashes overhaul of energy retail market

The government has urged suppliers to submit ideas that would provide households with improved access to energy deals and greater control over their energy usage

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 24 July 2023
The government has revealed plans to enhance competition and innovation in the energy sector, with the aim of providing households with better access to energy deals and increased control over their energy usage.

Ministers seek to encourage energy suppliers to propose ideas that will enable consumers to benefit from the lower costs associated with using renewable energy sources.

By harnessing electricity during times of lower demand, consumers can potentially enjoy cost savings on their energy bills.

Energy Consumers and Affordability Minister Amanda Solloway announced today that the government will explore initiatives, such as time-specific lower tariffs, smart chargers for electric vehicles with automatic rate adjustments and opportunities to invest in renewable energy for electricity bill discounts.

Ms Solloway said: “We now want to put power back in the hands of consumers, giving them greater options to cut their energy bills in a market fit for the future.

Today, I’m calling on the industry to work with us and take up the opportunities of investing in low carbon technologies and providing first-class customer service.”

