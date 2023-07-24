Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Manchester set to host ‘world’s largest’ battery energy storage project

Carlton Power has secured the green light for a 1GW battery energy storage scheme at Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 24 July 2023
Image: Carlton Power

Energy infrastructure development company Carlton Power has received planning permission for an ambitious project at Manchester’s Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park.

The approved scheme aims to establish the world’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS), boasting an estimated 1GW (1040MW / 2080MWh) capacity.

The planned BESS, estimated to cost £750 million, is expected to support the grid’s security and resilience in the North West region of England.

The construction is anticipated to start in the first quarter of the upcoming year, with the system’s commercial operation targeted for the final quarter of 2025.

Chris McKerrow, Head of Carlton Power’s European BESS Development, said: “Our BESS scheme will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the North West’s energy system and combined with our green hydrogen scheme and the cryobattery project, underlines Trafford Park’s importance to the energy transition in the region and the journey towards net zero.”

