Ofgem mandates energy suppliers to hold cash reserves

Ofgem will require energy suppliers to hold cash reserves as part of reforms to increase industry resilience.

Starting March 2025, energy companies will need a capital target of £115 (per customer) if they haven’t met it yet, Ofgem announced on Wednesday.

The new rules aim to make sure suppliers can handle unexpected market shocks.

These changes follow the collapse of multiple suppliers in recent years.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s Chief Executive Officer, previously warned suppliers about the need for sufficient capital and prioritising financial resilience over dividends.