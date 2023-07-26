UK Energy Secretary requests NatWest CEO to step down from Energy Efficiency Taskforce

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has requested Dame Alison Rose to step down from her roles on government bodies related to energy efficiency and net zero.

Earlier, Dame Alison Rose had resigned from her position as NatWest Chief Executive Officer after admitting to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage‘s bank account.

No 10 has announced that Alison Rose is no longer a member of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s business council following her resignation as NatWest’s chief executive.

A DESNZ spokesperson told ELN: “Following the news overnight, the Secretary of State has asked Dame Alison Rose to step down from her roles as co-chair of the Energy Efficiency Taskforce and as a Member of the Net Zero Council and she has resigned.”

In March, the government unveiled the names of members for its new Energy Efficiency Taskforce.

The Energy Efficiency Taskforce’s mission is to create a strategy to achieve a 15% reduction in total UK energy consumption from 2021 levels by 2030, covering both residential and commercial buildings and industrial processes.

Laura Sandys, Chair, of the government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce, Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive Officer at Energy UK, Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, Adam Scorer, Chief Executive Officer at National Energy Action and Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission are among the members of the new taskforce.