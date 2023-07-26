Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK Energy Secretary requests NatWest CEO to step down from Energy Efficiency Taskforce

Dame Alison Rose had earlier resigned from her role as NatWest Chief Executive Officer after acknowledging she was the source of an inaccurate story concerning Nigel Farage’s bank account

Wednesday 26 July 2023
