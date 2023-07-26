UK plans EPC reforms

In an effort to address the challenges in the housing market and support landlords, the government is reportedly planning to overhaul the system of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs).

EPCs are used to gauge the energy efficiency of buildings, but critics argue that they do not accurately reflect a property’s true energy performance.

A Whitehall official told the Financial Times, the current EPC system needs “fundamental reform” to ensure it provides reliable information.

The government is reportedly considering extending the deadline for landlords in England and Wales to meet the mandatory efficiency standards, which were initially set for April 2025.

The proposed EPC reforms come as part of a broader effort to adjust green policies ahead of the upcoming general election.

In February, Lord Deben, the former Chair of the independent Climate Change Committee, stressed that current EPCs are not fit for purpose.

Lord Deben called for a reform of domestic EPC rating metrics to align with the UK’s ambition to reach net zero emissions.

Yesterday, a report found that more than 2.4 million privately rented homes in England could face higher energy bills due to the delay in implementing Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.

Energy Live News has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for comment.