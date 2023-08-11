Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK renewable energy update: Decline in ROCs issued

Government data shows that renewables obligation certificates issued to accredited generators decreased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 11 August 2023

Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) have witnessed a decline, as reported by the government.

ROCs serve as evidence of renewable energy supply to UK customers. 

The number of ROCs issued to accredited generators has decreased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022.

This reduction is mirrored in the overall generation figures, which have also dropped by 7.6%.

The decrease in ROCs issued to accredited generators is reflected in the figures for March 2023, which experienced a 0.4% reduction compared to the same period in 2022.

A similar trend is observed in overall generation, with a 5.1% drop during the same period.

