Ireland’s first electric trains to get charged

Ireland‘s transportation is about to get an upgrade.

Plans are swiftly advancing to establish a charging facility for the nation’s inaugural Battery Electric Multiple Unit (BEMU) trains.

This move aims to reshape commuting between Drogheda and Dublin City Centre, prioritising sustainability.

The charging facility will be built in Drogheda.

The installation is slated for completion by the close of 2024, allowing the upcoming battery-electric DART+ trains to begin operating in 2025.

The DART+ programme, funded by the National Transport Authority, seeks to amplify rail capacity and electrification, promoting greener transport options while enhancing mobility across the Greater Dublin Area.

Piers Wood, Alstom’s Managing Director in Ireland, said: “Projects such as this will deliver social and economic benefits to Irish Rail passengers and Alstom is proud to be playing a part in the first project of its kind in Ireland and the UK.”