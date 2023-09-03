Solar boom or gloom?

Introducing further limitations on ground-mounted solar farms could result in a yearly cost increase of up to £5 billion for energy consumers, equating to nearly £180 per household per annum.

The analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) is based on the government’s target of achieving 70GW of solar energy generation, of which an estimated 24GW to 39GW would be supplied by ground-mounted solar panels in England.

Proposed amendments to the Energy Bill, aimed at imposing more restrictions on solar farm development, have surfaced subsequent to the government’s previous efforts to essentially ban such developments last year.

The prospect of these amendments succeeding raises concerns about the escalation of energy costs for consumers, potentially surging between £3 billion and £5 billion annually, analysts have stressed.

Tom Lancaster, Land Analyst at ECIU said: “There has never been a cheaper form of energy than solar and putting even more barriers in place to its rollout will cost the public dear, whilst locking in dependence on imported gas.”