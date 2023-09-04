UK’s oil boiler reform underway

The government has unveiled plans to aid households with oil boilers in transitioning to more affordable green energy alternatives.

The move follows concerns voiced by MPs about the potential financial difficulties that rural communities could face due to a proposed ban on oil boiler installations from 2026.

Last week, Claire Coutinho, the newly appointed Energy Security Secretary unveiled an addition to the government’s Energy Bill.

This amendment empowers ministers to enforce a fresh requirement on liquid fuel providers, compelling them to offer renewable solutions.

Former Environment Secretary George Eustice has advocated for government assistance in converting kerosene boilers to operate on renewable liquid fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil.