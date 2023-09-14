EU greenlights push for 45% renewable energy target by 2030

The European Parliament has approved the proposal to achieve a remarkable 45% share of renewable energy consumption by the year 2030.

This move reflects the EU’s commitment to its Green Deal and REPowerEU initiatives.

A key element of this decision is the revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED).

Under the revised directive, the EU’s target for renewable energy consumption will be raised to 42.5% by 2030, with a more ambitious aim of hitting 45%.

To accelerate progress, the legislation introduces expedited approval procedures for renewable energy projects.

National authorities are now required to complete the permitting process for new renewable energy installations within 12 months, in designated “renewables go-to areas.”

Outside these areas, the approval timeline should not exceed 24 months, streamlining the process and facilitating faster deployment of renewable technologies.

The new directive also sets its sights on the transport sector, with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 14.5% by 2030.

This reduction will be achieved by increasing the use of advanced biofuels and expanding the quota for renewable fuels of non-biological origin, such as hydrogen.