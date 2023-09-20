“We’re going to change”: Rishi Sunak waters down car and boiler targets

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled a significant overhaul of the UK’s climate policy during a press conference that took place earlier today.

This development comes in the wake of rumours and speculations that surfaced late yesterday evening regarding proposals aimed at rendering net zero targets more achievable and practical.

The revisions, announced by Mr Sunak encompass a delay in implementing the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, a relaxation of regulations regarding the phasing out of gas boilers and adjustments to energy efficiency standards for residential properties.

The Prime Minister said: “Because the upfront cost for families is still high, and to give us more time to prepare, we’re easing the transition to electric vehicles.

“That means you’ll still be able to buy new petrol and diesel cars and vans until 2035, in line with countries like Germany and France.”

He said that heat pumps need to be more affordable – Sunak announced an extended transition period, allowing households to make the switch to heat pumps only when they are replacing their boilers and this transition will be made mandatory by 2035.

Rishi Sunak has urged for “sensible green leadership” – the novel approach aims to shift the dialogue away from the two “wrong” extremes, as emphasised by the Prime Minister.

There are two extremes: one group advocates abandoning the net zero goal entirely, while the other insists on accelerating progress regardless of the associated costs or disruptions to people’s lives.

Mr Sunak has affirmed that reaching net zero emissions will be a formidable endeavour.

The Prime Minister explained: “I care about reaching net zero by 2050 but on the current path, we risk losing the consent of British people.

“No one has yet had the courage to look people in the eye and explain what’s really involved. That’s wrong and it changes today with a new approach to meeting net zero.”