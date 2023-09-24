Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Meter reading countdown

Just six days remain for households to submit their meter readings before the new energy price cap takes effect on 1st October

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 25 September 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

With just six days remaining, households in the UK are urged to ensure their meter readings are up to date.

This seemingly routine task carries significant implications for managing energy costs accurately.

Meter readings are the basis for accurate billing.

They help energy suppliers charge customers for the energy they use, so they don’t end up paying too much or too little.

Without these readings, suppliers have to estimate, which might lead to customers paying more than they should.

Starting from 1st October, a new energy price cap will be enforced, affecting individuals using standard variable tariffs.

The energy price cap is set to decrease from £2,074 to £1,923.

