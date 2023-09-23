UK ditches home energy efficiency taskforce just six months in

A taskforce aimed at expediting home insulation and boiler upgrades has been disbanded.

The group, launched in March and comprising key figures such as Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, has been scrapped.

Energy Live News understands that the move is linked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to overhaul green policies, including the elimination of energy efficiency regulations for landlords.

Members of the taskforce were reportedly notified through a letter.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We would like to thank the Energy Efficiency Taskforce for its work in supporting our ambition to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% from 2021 levels by 2030.

“We have invested £6.6 billion in energy efficiency upgrades this Parliament and will continue to support families in making their homes more efficient, helping them to cut bills while also achieving net zero in a pragmatic, proportionate and realistic way.”

In response to the news, Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s Deputy Chief Executive said: “It’s a major concern if – coming just days after the Prime Minister’s speech – the scrapping of this taskforce launched with considerable fanfare is another sign that the government is once again failing to grasp the importance of making all our homes energy efficient.

“It makes no sense to express concern about imposing costs on households and then row back from energy efficiency measures – because by doing so you are literally making life more expensive for those most in need.

“For example, around a quarter of private tenants live in fuel poverty and keeping them in draughty properties condemns them to pay hundreds of pounds extra every year for their energy.

“We have seen how previous retreats on energy efficiency have put billions of pounds on customer bills and there is no excuse whatsoever for making the same mistake.”