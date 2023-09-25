Register for Alfa Energy’s upcoming webinar: Navigating Europe’s Evolving Renewables Policy Landscape

Join Annie as she discusses:

➡ The latest developments in the European renewable energy policy landscape

➡ Updates to the Electricity Market Design

➡ The recent policy evolution and its impact on corporate energy procurement

Join the panel of experts who will provide insights and guidance on the new rules and regulations being implemented by EU Member States, including how to navigate both the risks and benefits of these changes and ways to strengthen your organization through policy support within your broader renewable energy strategies.

Topics Include:



NECP adoption

The Net-Zero Industry Act

France’s solar car parks requirements

The German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)

Polish market updates

Webinar Date: Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET



