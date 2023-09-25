Residents near offshore wind farms enjoy 50% off energy bills

Octopus Energy has introduced a new wind tariff, aiming to make clean energy more affordable for customers residing near offshore wind farms.

The ‘Fan Club’ tariff, initially launched in 2021 for those living near onshore wind turbines in various UK locations, is now expanding to coastal communities.

Under this scheme, ‘Fan Club’ customers in these areas can enjoy electricity discounts of up to 50% when local offshore wind farms are generating ample wind-powered electricity.

The energy company recently announced a £15 billion investment in offshore wind projects worldwide.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “People overlooking these majestic wind farms along the coastlines from Grimsby to Skegness will now be able to benefit from cheaper electricity which it’s windy.”