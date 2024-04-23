Login
Scottish renewable energy projects greenlit

Ahead of Contracts Allocation Round 6, Scotland has approved multiple renewable energy projects
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/23/2024 7:54 AM
Scotland’s first floating solar panel array to make waves
Image: Shutterstock
Ahead of the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 6, multiple renewable energy projects in Scotland have been granted consent, including the first project in the Crown Estate Scotland‘s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round.

The consented projects encompass offshore wind, wave and tidal energy developments.

The results of Allocation Round 6 are expected to be published between 28th June and 4th September.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland is one of the best places in the world to develop offshore wind and its supply chain and we are determined to maximise the huge economic opportunity offshore wind can bring.

“We have already underlined our commitment to making Scotland a global leader in offshore wind by committing to invest up to £500 million over five years to catalyse private investment in the infrastructure and manufacturing facilities critical to the growth of the sector.

“Investor confidence in Scotland’s renewable sector is growing as illustrated by significant investments in ScotWind leasing rounds and in the ports and supply chain infrastructure facilities that will enable the sector to develop.”

