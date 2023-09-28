UK’s winter blackout risk reduced

According to a new report from National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO), the risk of power outages has fallen ahead of this winter.

The report indicates that the situation is almost back to normal levels seen before the energy crisis.

The ESO anticipates that it will only need to resort to special measures for around six minutes between the end of October and the end of March.

This indicates an improved reliability in the electricity grid‘s operation.

The report predicts a margin of 4.4GW for this winter – this margin refers to the excess capacity available in the electricity generation system beyond the expected peak demand.

The ESO has said it will reintroduce the Demand Flexibility Service for this winter to incentivise customers to reduce energy consumption.

Head of National Control, Craig Dyke said: “Today’s report illustrates the different position we find ourselves in, compared to twelve months ago. The energy markets across Europe have responded, bolstering gas and electricity storage and supplies ahead of this winter.”

“Whilst this is reflected in slightly higher operational margins for this winter, we and the rest of the energy industry will as always continue to prepare for a range of potential eventualities, so that we are fully prepared for any changes in circumstances this winter.”