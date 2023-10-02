Saving businesses water and energy – and reducing carbon emissions – leads to award haul for water retailer Water Plus

It’s now won another four Green Apple Environment Awards, including an award for supporting habitats in communities, after winning two customer awards earlier in 2023.

It’s also been named Best Business Water Retailer and won a SME Environmental Excellence Award, in the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2023, in the West Midlands.

The company’s work in its industry and by its water experts, who have visited business sites throughout this year to help with proactive water management plans, was also recognised with a 2023 UK Customer Satisfaction Award and a Global Gold Award for Water Management in the Green World Awards 2023, after entering those awards for the first time.

It’s increased water efficiency action – and results – across a range of sites in 2023 and worked to enhance customer experiences online and in its communications and contact.

Customer engagement has seen Water Plus building knowledge of business water’s links to energy use and carbon emissions, along with businesses seeing water savings – and help with budgeting in 2023 – from looking closer at water use during the year.

Andy Hughes, Water Plus Chief Executive, said: “It’s fantastic to hear work by our teams is gaining further recognition as we continue to engage more organisations and build awareness around the opportunities with water and savings available from looking closer at water use during the year.

“Our technical water expertise and customer information and support is helping cut water waste across England and Scotland and identify issues early that may cause disruption, which also help keep running costs low. Plus, moving less water across sites and less water waste means less carbon created, so less Scope 3 emissions, helping towards environmental targets and Net Zero.”

Water Plus won two awards at The Forum Awards 2023, which recognises excellence in customer operations and shares best practice. It included an award for its customer service excellence programme, which sees its teams gaining National Qualification in customer service – and an Innovation and Transformation Award, for enhancing customer and colleague experience.

More than 155 people in its customer teams now have the National Qualification in Customer Service, with others very near to accomplishing it in 2023.

The company’s first UK Customer Satisfaction Award, for Sustainable Customer Service, was presented by best practice leaders the Institute of Customer Service in March 2023.

The Green World Awards and the Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994 to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

Water Plus is highlighting water efficiency and water pipe messages, to help organisations of all sizes – under its #BeWiseOnWater awareness campaign, including on its online Help area here – and outlining water-saving approaches on its website – and through its business social media channels. Where less water is moved across a site, and where less hot water is needed, then there are energy savings for businesses.

To partner with the multi award-winning water retailer Water Plus, go to: www.water-plus.co.uk/get-a-quote/ or email [email protected] . When emailing please put “ELN Water” in the subject heading.

Water Plus is the official water partner of Future Net Zero – hear the latest podcast, to make the most of business water at: www.futurenetzero.com/2023/07/06/wise-up-with-your-water-with-the-multi-award-winning-experts-at-water-plus/ .

Additional information

Water Plus competed against more than 500 other nominations in the International Green Apple Awards 2023. It won four Green Apple Environment Awards, in 2023, in the categories Water Reduction, Carbon Reduction, partnerships for environmental improvements and supporting habitats and diversity.

** Water Plus handles the largest volumes of meter reading-related activities in the industry and has the largest amount of customer supply points in England, at 713,984 SPIDs, in September 2023 industry data.

The Midlands Enterprise Awards 2023 winners was announced by SME News and can be seen on the SME News website.

Water Plus won the Automation and Continuous Improvement Award in The Forum Innovation and Transformation Awards 2023. Water Plus also won The Forum Quality and Improvement Team of the Year Award, in The Forum Quality and Customer Experience Awards 2023. The Forum are champions of best practice and professional development and widely recognised as the ‘go-to place’ for innovation in customer operations.

Water Plus also won four Green Apple Environment Awards in November 2022, after winning one Green Apple Award in 2021. Green World Award winners and companies commended can be seen on The Green World Awards website and The Green Organisation website.