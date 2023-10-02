Rolls-Royce SMR rockets forward in nuclear power race

Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) has been shortlisted in the initial phase of the Great British Nuclear Small Modular Reactor technology selection process.

This marks a step forward in the journey toward constructing the UK’s first nuclear power plants.

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, said: “We welcome our shortlisting and are eager to build on this progress, moving quickly to the next stage where we can work to agree a contract and help the government reach its ambition to deliver up to 24GW of nuclear power by 2050.

“Securing a domestic contract is vitally important to unlock the enormous global export potential of our clean energy technology.”