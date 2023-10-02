Water suppliers seek £156 bill increase

Water companies are proposing a £156 yearly bill increase by 2030 to fund essential upgrades and address sewage discharge issues.

This investment would nearly double infrastructure spending to £96 billion and support the construction of 10 new reservoirs.

Amid public concerns about sewage discharges and rising living costs, the industry has submitted these plans to regulator Ofwat for approval.

If approved, it’s expected to secure long term water supply, modernise sewers, reduce leaks and cut sewage spills significantly by 2030, with an average annual bill increase of £84 in 2025 and an additional £156 by 2030.