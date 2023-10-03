Cambridgeshire solar farm launches

Renewable energy firm BayWa r.e. and UK pension scheme provider Railpen have officially inaugurated the Bracks Solar Farm.

Nestled approximately 2 kilometres east of Wicken in Cambridgeshire, the solar farm is set to generate energy to power 8,000 homes.

Local farmers will have the opportunity to employ sheep grazing on the site, promoting sustainable land use.

Moreover, the solar farm contributes to local biodiversity efforts, featuring hedgerow planting and the installation of nesting boxes for bats, birds and owls.

Construction of the Bracks Solar Farm commenced in September 2022, and it was acquired by the UK Railway Pension Scheme, managed by Railpen, at the end of the previous year.

BayWa r.e. will oversee long term operations and maintenance as well as provide commercial asset management services for the solar project.

John Milligan, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. UK, said at the event: “Solar farms are essential to achieve the UK’s goal of net zero carbon by 2050 and ensure homes and businesses can be powered by clean, renewable and domestically generated energy.”