Global floating offshore wind projects skyrocket by one-third

In the past year, a report from RenewableUK reveals a 32% surge in the global floating offshore wind project pipeline, with capacity soaring from 185GW to 244GW.

The number of projects has grown from 230 to 285, spanning various development stages.

Notably, 227MW of floating wind is operational in 14 projects across seven countries and the UK is second with 80MW, according to the report.

Europe leads in development, aiming for 160GW of capacity.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail, said: “This report shows that although the UK is a world leader in floating wind, other countries are eyeing the massive economic opportunity offered by this innovative technology and are determined to get a slice of the action.

“The international competition for investment is intensifying rapidly. We urgently need a step-change from our partners in government to ensure that this cutting-edge industry can attract billions in investment to boost deployment and build up new supply chains, rather than focussing solely on a race to the bottom on prices.”