“Parliament maintenance costs exceed home improvements funding”

The annual cost of maintaining the UK’s Houses of Parliament is higher than the funds allocated for improving homes across England.

The Centre for Ageing Better and the Healthier Housing Partnership’s report shows that the £100 million spent on Parliament maintenance surpasses the government’s £93 million annual home improvement grant budget.

Even the lowest projected cost for Parliament repair (£7 billion) is almost double the amount spent on home repairs (£4.2 billion) in the past two decades, according to the report.

The organisations say that these funding cuts have left many homes unrepaired and lives at risk, calling for urgent action and increased funding.

Dr Richard Turkington, Healthier Housing Partnership Co-ordinator and Housing Vision Director, said: “Governments have been providing different types of support to help to maintain people’s homes since the 1860s, recognising the challenges many, particularly people on low incomes, face in keeping their homes safe and warm.

“To cut this support to the bone now, during some of the most difficult economic times this country has faced in living memory, amounts to a dereliction of duty.”

