Solar-powered truck takes on world’s highest volcano

A Swiss team is undertaking an expedition in the Chilean Andes, aiming to ascend the world’s highest active volcano, Ojos del Salado, using a solar-powered electric truck.

The team, called the Peak Evolution Team, consists of three adventurers seeking to achieve a record-breaking feat.

Ojos del Salado stands at an elevation of 6,893 metres and poses a significant challenge as the world’s highest active volcano.

The specially designed solar-powered vehicle, tailored for this ambitious mission, will play a critical role in attempting to set a new world record.

Gebrüder Weiss, a sponsor and logistics partner, is responsible for transporting both the solar-powered truck and expedition equipment to Chile via sea freight.

The team will then head to Ojos del Salado, where they will strive to make history by ascending to such an extreme altitude with a vehicle.

Patrik Koller, Head of Finance and co-developer of the Peak Evolution Team, said: “Our vehicle makes it possible to perform even the most demanding transport tasks, whether in mining or when erecting high-altitude solar power plants, in an environmentally compatible and economically efficient manner.

“The expedition is going to show the commercial viability of the product we developed.”