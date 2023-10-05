Power sector emissions stagnate amid renewable growth

Global power sector emissions have plateaued, showing a slight increase of 0.2% when compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to a new report by the energy think tank Ember which suggests that this slight increase comes as wind and solar power continue to make significant strides in the energy landscape.

The study examined electricity data from January to June 2023 across 78 countries, which represent nearly 92% of the world’s electricity demand.

The report highlights the remarkable growth of wind and solar energy sources.

Together, they contributed 14.3% of global electricity during the first half of 2023, an increase from the 12.8% recorded in the previous year.

Solar energy, in particular, saw rapid growth, expanding by 16% and providing an additional 104 terawatt-hours of electricity.

China remained at the forefront of solar energy generation, contributing to 43% of global growth in this sector.

Meanwhile, the EU, the US and India played their parts, each contributing around 12% to the global surge in solar generation.

Despite these positive developments, the report also points out a critical factor hampering emission reduction: adverse hydro conditions.

Unfavourable hydrological conditions, likely exacerbated by climate change, led to a historic 8.5% decrease in hydro generation, equivalent to a reduction of 177 terawatt-hours.