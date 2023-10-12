Over half of UK businesses set sights on hydrogen tech for net zero

More than half of UK businesses, nearly 59%, are contemplating the integration of hydrogen-based energy technologies into their operations.

Centrica Business Solutions conducted a new survey of 300 senior executives, which suggests almost 24% of businesses are actively involved in developing capabilities or securing contracts for the utilisation of blue hydrogen.

Blue hydrogen is derived from non-renewable sources.

Furthermore, one in ten businesses are laying the groundwork for the adoption of green hydrogen, which relies on renewable energy sources.

Despite these intentions and initial steps, a mere 2% of businesses have already invested in hydrogen technology.

The primary stumbling block identified by 56% of respondents is the perceived immaturity of the technology.

Justin Jacober, Director UK&I at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “It’s clear that there is still a long way to go before hydrogen can challenge traditional energy sources.

“Our partnership with 2G Energy AG for hydrogen-ready combined heat and power units is proof that the technology is ready, and it’s only a matter of time before the hydrogen delivery infrastructure catches up.

“There is clearly an appetite among businesses to adopt a hydrogen pathway as it eliminates stranded asset concerns.”