Iberdrola installs ‘world’s largest’ wind turbine

Iberdrola has completed the installation of the initial turbine at the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm.

The installed turbine comprises a tower, three blades, and a nacelle, boasting a rated capacity of 13MW, making it the largest wind turbine in the world.

Each of the 62 wind turbines in the project will provide power to more than 6,000 homes and businesses.

Upon completion, the Vineyard Wind 1 project, located offshore, will have a total output of 800MW, providing energy to more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

The Vineyard Wind I project, which began construction in 2021 and is expected to come online in 2024, will involve an investment of $3 billion (£2.4bn).

Avangrid Chief Executive Officer Pedro Azagra said: “This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the US, demonstrating that this industry is real and Iberdrola’s strong commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its climate and clean energy goals.”