Energy companies’ reputation improve in 2023

The reputation of energy companies has been improved in 2023, according to new data from global review platform Trustpilot.

Analysts say the reduction in gas and electricity prices has led to a substantial increase in positive sentiment in reviews, marking a noteworthy turnaround.

Over the first three quarters of this year, positive reviews of energy companies have risen by 14%, while negative sentiment has seen a considerable reduction, dropping from 28% to just 14%.

This marks a tangible reversal for an industry that faced extensive scrutiny as energy prices surged in late 2021.

In 2022, negative reviews experienced a 5% increase, mainly due to the cost of living crisis compounded by energy price cap hikes.

Mieke De Schepper, Chief Commercial Officer at Trustpilot, said: “The fall in energy bills we’re seeing in the UK is helping to turnaround the reputation of energy companies, but analysis of our data suggests they are listening to the concerns of their customers in greater detail than ever before.

“Having a trustworthy reputation is still, and will always be, one of the biggest factors influencing which companies consumers choose to spend their hard-earned money with across all sectors.

“Customer service in the energy industry appears to be improving, whereas water companies need to take note and up their game, focusing on listening to the concerns of their customers to improve trust and transparency.”