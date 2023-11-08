E.ON predicts negative Q4 earnings impact from energy price cuts

E.ON is preparing for a significant challenge in the fourth quarter.

The energy supplier, which has disclosed its nine-month operating results today, said an impending negative earnings impact is expected due to price reductions set to benefit millions of electricity and gas customers.

The company’s adjusted Group EBITDA has surged to €7.8 billion (£6.7bn), while its adjusted Group net income reached €2.9 billion (£2.5bn).

E.ON’s investments in sustainable growth and energy transition have increased by approximately 40% totalling €3.9 billion (£3.3bn) in the first nine months of the year.

The company intends to boost its investments, reaching a total of €6.1 billion (£5.3bn) for the year.