Low CarbonNet ZeroTransportation

Rotherham rolls out electric bus fleet

Stagecoach has announced approved carbon reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning with the launch of 23 electric buses in Rotherham
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/13/2024 10:10 AM
Image: Stagecoach
Stagecoach has announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, collaborating with the Science Based Targets initiative.

They aim to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55.6% by 2032 and Scope 3 emissions by 54.6% from 2019 levels.

This aligns with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Additionally, Stagecoach commits to sourcing 100% renewable energy by at least 2030.

The introduction of 23 electric buses in Rotherham, known as ‘Electro’ buses, signifies progress towards these goals, supported by government funding and in partnership with South Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Greg Ritt, Head of Sustainability at Stagecoach, said: “We are delighted that our near-term commitments to reduce our harmful greenhouse gas emissions have been approved by SBTi as aligning to the latest scientific evidence on climate change.”

