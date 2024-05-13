Energy Secretary delays planning decision

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has announced a new deadline for deciding on the North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park application.

The decision comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding waste incineration capacity’s role in managing residual wastes in England.

The new deadline, set for 18th July allows the Department to thoroughly consider the implications of a temporary pause on environmental permits for new waste incineration facilities.

In a written statement, Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “I have decided to set a new deadline of no later than 18th July 2024 for deciding this application.

“This is to ensure there is sufficient time for the Department to consider the outcome of the piece of work being carried out by DEFRA officials to consider the role of waste incineration capacity in the management of residual wastes in England.

“This follows the Direction issued by the DEFRA Minister of State to the Environment Agency on 4th April to temporarily pause the determination of environmental permits for new waste incineration facilities up until 24th May 2024.”