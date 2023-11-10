Dogger Bank Wind Farm welcomes three new apprentices

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, located in South Tyneside, North East England, has recently welcomed three apprentices.

The new apprentices, based at the operations and maintenance base, are undertaking training in roles such as electrical engineering and warehouse logistics.

Two of the apprentices will focus on learning the skills required to maintain the colossal 260-metre-tall turbines situated in the North Sea, more than 130 kilometres from the North East coastline.

Bridie Gallagher, 18, expressed her excitement about starting an apprenticeship in electrical engineering, stating, “Being part of the team working on the largest offshore wind farm in the world is incredibly exciting.”