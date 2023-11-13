TfL seeks waste heat offtakers

Transport for London (TfL) is actively seeking partners interested in utilising its waste heat as part of its Waste Heat programme.

The initiative, aligned with London’s 2050 zero carbon target, aims to leverage secondary heat sources.

TfL invites potential offtakers to express their interest by 11th December.

The waste heat, when combined with heat pumps, can provide businesses and residents with very low or zero carbon heat and cooling.

TfL presently lacks a budget for the development and implementation of waste heat schemes.

Consequently, projects must, at a minimum, achieve revenue neutrality for TfL and offtakers are expected to independently cover their capital and operational expenses.