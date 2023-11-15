Finance & Markets

Partnership forges ‘UK’s first’ waste-to-low carbon LPG plant

SUEZ and Circular Fuels have joined forces on a project at Teesside’s Circular Fuels plant, creating a low carbon liquid petroleum gas alternative from refuse-derived fuel

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 15 November 2023
Image: SUEZ recycling

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK and Circular Fuels Limited are collaborating on a project to create a “sustainable” liquid petroleum gas replacement from refuse-derived fuel at the Teesside Circular Fuels plant.

This initiative aims to provide an alternative fuel source for off grid households and businesses.

The plant will employ advanced gasification technology to convert non-recyclable waste into a refuse-derived fuel, producing over 50,000 tonnes of low carbon LPG replacement annually.

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, said: “Not only will this offer a fossil fuel alternative for off-grid households and businesses, it provides SUEZ’s customers with an innovative solution that reduces the carbon impact of managing their residual waste.

