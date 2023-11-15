Partnership forges ‘UK’s first’ waste-to-low carbon LPG plant

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK and Circular Fuels Limited are collaborating on a project to create a “sustainable” liquid petroleum gas replacement from refuse-derived fuel at the Teesside Circular Fuels plant.

This initiative aims to provide an alternative fuel source for off grid households and businesses.

The plant will employ advanced gasification technology to convert non-recyclable waste into a refuse-derived fuel, producing over 50,000 tonnes of low carbon LPG replacement annually.

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, said: “Not only will this offer a fossil fuel alternative for off-grid households and businesses, it provides SUEZ’s customers with an innovative solution that reduces the carbon impact of managing their residual waste.“