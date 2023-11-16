One million Octopus customers join demand flexibility scheme

Octopus Energy‘s demand flexibility initiative, ‘Saving Sessions,’ has attracted participation from over one million customers, signifying a notable increase from the previous year.

Integrated into the National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service, this initiative enables customers to shift their electricity usage away from peak hours in exchange for rewards.

The first ‘Saving Session’ of the winter is scheduled for today between 17:30 and 18:30.

In the previous winter, participants realised £5.3 million in savings, with the top 5% achieving over £40 in average savings.

Octopus Energy aims to build on this success, with the number of enrollees already surpassing last year’s figures and 2.6 million Octopus smart meter customers eligible to join.

Participants earn ‘Octopoints’ as part of the newly introduced rewards scheme, ‘Octoplus.’

The points earned vary based on the specific event, with streak bonuses and prize draws available for those engaging in multiple sessions in a row.

Additionally, this year, Octopus Energy introduces ‘Surprise Sessions,’ providing shorter notice but larger rewards.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy, said: “Saving Sessions is back with a bang this winter and our customers are clamouring for more.

“Over one million Octopus Energy customers will now contribute to cost savings in the system, accelerating our transition to a clean, fossil-fuel-free grid by reducing electricity consumption during peak hours.”