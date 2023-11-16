‘Grid upgrades vital for Welsh energy transition’

RenewableUK Cymru has expressed support for the Welsh Government’s proactive approach to upgrading Wales‘ electricity grid network.

RenewableUK Cymru’s Director, Jess Hooper, acknowledged the urgency of developing new infrastructure to facilitate the shift away from fossil fuels.

A recent report, titled “The Critical Role of Welsh Wind Power,” underscores the need for Wales to quadruple its wind power generation to meet the government’s target of 100% renewable electricity by 2035.

RenewableUK Cymru’s Director, Jess Hooper said: “The shift away from fossil fuels is bringing about a rapid change in our energy system, and the success of this transition is underpinned by the need for a significant amount of new transmission and distribution infrastructure, in the form of cables, substations and pylons.

“Determining the best locations for both energy generation and demand will give us an integrated solution with the least possible cost and impact. It also supports a significant necessity for parts of Mid Wales in terms of electricity provision, broadband connectivity, and enabling a clean energy supply for heating and transport systems.”