Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK Energy Minister: Hydrogen will have limited role in home heating

Lord Callanan stated that while hydrogen might have a small role in local areas, it won’t be a major player in home heating due to practical challenges and efficiency concerns

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 27 November 2023
Image: Pembrokeshire County Council

Lord Callanan, the UK’s Energy Minister, has stated that hydrogen will not play a significant role in heating homes in the country, indicating a shift away from hydrogen for domestic heating.

Speaking on The Climate Show with Tom Heap, Lord Callanan noted that while hydrogen might have a small role in specific localised areas, it won’t be a major player in home heating.

Lord Martin Callanan said: “It is clear that the vast majority of decarbonisation of home heating in the UK will be electrification.

“If we have hydrogen production locally it might play a small role in some localised areas.”

The government has been exploring hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas for home heating, but concerns about the energy-intensive production of clean hydrogen and the efficiency of other alternatives, like heat pumps, have led to reevaluation.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast