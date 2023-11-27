Local leaders discontent with ‘pounds for pylons’ scheme

The Chancellor’s announcement of £10,000 off electricity bills over ten years for those living closest to the new transmission infrastructure was met with criticism.

Councillors in Suffolk are pushing back against the proposed energy bill relief funding, asserting that the offered compensation falls short of addressing the concerns raised by the installation of new pylons.

John Ward, acting leader of Babergh, emphasised the irreplaceable loss to the landscape once industrialised, stating, “Constable country is not for sale.”

Babergh District Council has restated its objections, emphasising the adverse impact on the environment, local communities and businesses.