King Charles at COP28: “The Earth does not belong to us”

King Charles III delivered an address at COP28, emphasising the need for urgent action to address climate change.

The King urged world leaders to approach the opportunity with ambition and imagination, highlighting the interconnectedness of humanity and the Earth.

The monarch posed crucial questions related to organisational strength, financial flows, innovation, green alternatives and a long term vision.

Acknowledging the vulnerability of communities to climate-related challenges, the King stressed the importance of rapidly restoring nature’s unique economy.

Despite expressing gratitude for the UAE’s invitation and recognising some progress, King Charles III expressed deep concern about the world being off track in addressing climate change.

King Charles said: “I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when, already, as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

In concluding his address, King Charles reiterated the wisdom of indigenous communities.

The King concluded: “The Earth does not belong to us; we belong to the Earth.”