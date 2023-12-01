UK, US and UAE pledge millions for Climate Disaster Fund at COP28

At COP28, the UK, US and UAE have pledged financial contributions to a loss and damage fund aimed at assisting countries dealing with climate-related disasters.

The UK committed £60 million, the US offered £13.8 million and the UAE pledged £79 million to the fund.

The initiative gained support as nations agreed to advance with the historic fund, emphasising the importance of collective efforts.

While the UK and UAE’s commitments were notable, the US contribution was lower than anticipated, with factors like congressional approval influencing the amount.