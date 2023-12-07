Plans unveiled for ‘world’s largest’ floating solar plant in Indonesia

Plans to move ahead with major development plans for Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar power plant in Indonesia have been unveiled at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

UAE state-owned energy firm Masdar has signed agreements to collaborate with Indonesia’s state-owned utility company PLN to develop what they claim will be the world’s largest plant of its kind.

The partnership has already resulted in the launch of Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant – the 145MW Cirata project, located on the Cirata reservoir in West Java, Indonesia – earlier this month.

It generates enough renewable energy to power around 50,000 homes while reducing 214,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The latest deals between Masdar and PLN included a framework agreement for a joint study to triple Cirata’s capacity to up to 500MW and explore renewable energy options around the world as well as the prospect of developing green hydrogen.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Masdar looks forward to expanding its pioneering clean energy work with PLN. We were extremely proud to inaugurate the 145MW (192MWp) floating solar power plant with our valued partners earlier this month. The Cirata project shows how innovation can be used to meet multiple needs at once. The plant powers homes, cuts emissions, has created jobs and reduced land use because it is built on water.

“As the world looks for urgent solutions to the climate crisis at COP28, we need more smart projects like Cirata. With its robust economy and abundant renewable resources, Southeast Asia is a key investment destination for Masdar. Through our deepening cooperation with PLN, we will continue pioneering innovation in solar, green hydrogen and other key areas in support of the region’s energy transition.”