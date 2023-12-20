Pipeline of UK energy storage projects surges by two-thirds

The pipeline of energy storage projects has increased by 68.6%, equivalent to 34.5GW, over the past year.

That’s according to a recent report by RenewableUK, which suggests the total battery project pipeline now stands at 84.8GW, up from 50.3GW a year ago.

England leads with 60% of the overall pipeline, totalling 50,763MW, including the highest capacity of fully commissioned battery storage projects at 2,872MW.

The report also notes a shift towards larger projects, with the average size entering the planning system this year increasing to 80MW.