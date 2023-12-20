Pipeline of UK energy storage projects surges by two-thirds

The pipeline of energy storage projects has increased by 68.6%, equivalent to 34.5GW, over the past year.
That’s according to a recent report by RenewableUK, which suggests the total battery project pipeline now stands at 84.8GW, up from 50.3GW a year ago.
England leads with 60% of the overall pipeline, totalling 50,763MW, including the highest capacity of fully commissioned battery storage projects at 2,872MW.
The report also notes a shift towards larger projects, with the average size entering the planning system this year increasing to 80MW.
RenewableUK’s Director of Future Electricity Systems Barnaby Wharton said: “It’s great to see that our battery storage pipeline has grown by over two-thirds over the last year, as this demonstrates that there’s a huge appetite among investors
to enter this rapidly growing market.
“This puts us well on track to delivering the 30GW of flexibility which the government says we will need by 2030 to ensure electricity supply always meets demand. Getting viable projects connected to the grid
is a priority, and industry has welcomed progress on reforming the connections
process.
“While the battery market is booming, we need investment in even larger projects to store energy for longer, unlocking further opportunities for us to scale up this cutting-edge technology. We’re still waiting for the government to confirm how they will stabilise revenues for long duration project.”
Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode: