Approval granted for solar panels at eight Yorkshire water sites

Planning approval has been granted for the installation of solar panels at eight Yorkshire Water sites as part of the company’s initiatives to meet ambitious carbon net zero targets.

The selected sites, including wastewater treatment works in Harrogate, Staveley, Aldwarke, Old Whittington, Filey, and Bridlington, along with Belle Vue sewage pumping station, are among the first phase of solar panel installations planned across 28 locations in Yorkshire.

The solar panels, expected to be operational by the summer of 2024 following enabling work, installation, and commissioning, represent a significant step towards Yorkshire Water’s goal of achieving carbon net zero by 2030.

The installation of solar panels in these areas is intended to generate electricity for on-site use, contributing to increased renewable energy usage.

Upon completion, the initial deployment of solar panels across the 28 sites is anticipated to generate 4% of Yorkshire Water’s annual power needs.