Ofgem takes action on EDF “billing problems”

Ofgem has taken prompt action in response to reported billing issues at EDF. Ofgem has engaged with EDF, directing them to thoroughly investigate and verify the extent of the problem.

Emphasising urgency, Ofgem has also sought details on the corrective measures EDF plans to implement to prevent similar errors in the future.

The energy regulator said: “We have spoken to EDF today and instructed them to check and confirm this isn’t a wider systemic issue and report back to us urgently. We have also asked what steps they will take to prevent any future errors of this kind.

“At this time of year especially it’s vital suppliers ensure mistakes like this do not happen and take rapid remedial action if they do. Receiving a bill of this size, even when it’s clearly an error, can be highly distressing for customers.

“We expect suppliers to treat customers fairly and any billing errors should be rectified quickly.”