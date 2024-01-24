Month of free electricity for energy supplier’s customers with new tech

Utilita has launched an energy intelligence feature which provides detailed appliance cost breakdowns for customers.

The technology promises to offer households an understanding of their energy consumption, allowing them to reduce electricity wastage by approximately 7% per year, saving approximately £55.

This is the equivalent of 26 days of free electricity usage.

This feature is set to benefit Utilita customers, particularly those with an internet-connected GEO smart display.

Utilising a consumer access device, the AI-powered system identifies active appliances and usage patterns.

George Walters, Utilita’s Chief Homes Services Officer, said: “Prompted by the recent wholesale price crisis, households taking part in Utilita’s “My Energy” beta trials demonstrated an insatiable appetite for understanding where their energy spend was going, and where they could make savings.”