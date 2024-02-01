ScottishPower boss joins UK Business Council

ScottishPower Chief Executive Officer Keith Anderson has been appointed to the UK Business Council, a group of business leaders collaborating with the government to align strategies and support economic growth priorities.

The Council, comprising CEOs from various sectors, plays a role in shaping the UK’s economic landscape by contributing to the nation’s ideal business environment.

The body includes members from key sectors, including Rolls-Royce, BT, Nationwide, Unilever and ITV.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Coming from a small business family, I know how integral business is to communities and the wider economy.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function.”

Keith Anderson said: “From clean homegrown energy to modern electricity networks, ScottishPower has a £12 billion plan to invest at record levels to help make these ambitions a reality – creating the conditions for wider economic growth in the UK and unlocking skills and capabilities right across the domestic supply chain and in communities throughout the whole country.”