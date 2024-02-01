Finance & Markets

ScottishPower boss joins UK Business Council

ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson has joined the UK Business Council, featuring members from key sectors, including Rolls Royce, BT, Nationwide, Unilever and ITV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 1 February 2024
Image: ScottishPower

ScottishPower Chief Executive Officer Keith Anderson has been appointed to the UK Business Council, a group of business leaders collaborating with the government to align strategies and support economic growth priorities.

The Council, comprising CEOs from various sectors, plays a role in shaping the UK’s economic landscape by contributing to the nation’s ideal business environment.

The body includes members from key sectors, including Rolls-Royce, BT, Nationwide, Unilever and ITV.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Coming from a small business family, I know how integral business is to communities and the wider economy.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function.”

Keith Anderson said: “From clean homegrown energy to modern electricity networks, ScottishPower has a £12 billion plan to invest at record levels to help make these ambitions a reality – creating the conditions for wider economic growth in the UK and unlocking skills and capabilities right across the domestic supply chain and in communities throughout the whole country.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast