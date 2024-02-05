Variation uncovered in supermarkets’ fuel prices

After three consecutive months of declining fuel prices, data from RAC Fuel Watch indicates a standstill at the pumps.

However, government data analysis reveals a 14p difference between the highest and lowest-priced supermarket petrol.

The average price for unleaded and diesel in January remained at 140.5p and 148.5p per litre, respectively, according to the report.

In Northern Ireland, prices were lower at 136.2p for petrol and 144.9p for diesel.

Costco priced their petrol at 130p, and an independent forecourt in Shropshire charged 133.9p, revealing regional variations.

The data underscores the pump price postcode lottery and highlights the need for a new price monitoring body, as recommended by the Competition and Markets Authority.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While petrol is at its lowest point for well over two years, January unfortunately brought an end to three consecutive months of falling prices at the pumps.

“It is still concerning to see that fuel remains considerably cheaper in Northern Ireland and that the supermarkets are charging wildly different prices for identical petrol and diesel at different locations around the UK.”